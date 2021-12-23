Rugby teenager spreads Christmas cheer with his hand-made, life-size sleigh - raising lots of money for a good cause

Each year the display impresses people from across the town.

A teenager from Rugby - who has been hosptialised many times – is showcasing a Christmas Light Display in a bid to drive vital donations for the lifesaving Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Jake Guppy (15) was diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia at just 15 days old and he is also diagnosed with autism pathological demand avoidance and hypermobility. Despite often being hospitalised, Jake has combined creativity with his keen interest in the air ambulance, to raise the much-needed funds to keep it operational.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake's mum, Michelle said: “Jake has been interested in the local air ambulance and the way it all works since an early age. His logic is everyone should support the lifesaving service as one day you might need it.

“Since a toddler, Jake has loved lights and electricals and over the last few years has combined the two as a way of raising money for good causes.

"He built his life-size sleigh independently at 13 years old and loves nothing more than watching all the young ones having their photos in the sleigh next to Santa."

The Hillmorton teen already raised £219.97 last year from his display and hopes to raise even more this festive season.

WNAA Community fundraising executive Laura Sage said: “It is wonderful to have our supporters – like Jake – raising funds for our charity through creative and fabulous Christmas displays.

“Jake’s support is so important to our charity as we receive no government or national lottery for our daily missions.

"Our crews are available, 24/7, 365 days a year, so support like this means that we can continue to deliver our lifesaving, frontline critical care to those who need it most."

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew will continue to work around the clock over the festive period – including Christmas Day – and urge the public to get in the Christmas spirit by vising displays like Jakes’ and making a donation.