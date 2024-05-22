Rugby Theatre review: 'Audience left utterly impressed by individuals who rose to monologue challenge'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talking Heads, Rugby Theatre, second performance on May 22.Part of the theatre’s Fringe Week running until May 26.

The spirit of innovation that has already seen Rugby Theatre launch Black Box productions this year to showcase the work of new writers, has now brought us Fringe Week.

This arts festival offers a variety of visiting and home productions across a variety of genres in an impressive first programme – hold your nerve Henry Street and build on this new brand in the years ahead.

From within the theatre’s own creative energies comes a production of three entries from Alan Bennett’s wonderful Talking Heads monologues.

Rugby Theatre.

This groundbreaking series had a huge impact when first released on the BBC and the very nature of the scripts make them as suitable for the intimate setting of a smaller theatre as for exposure on national television.

The chosen three – Her Big Chance; A Chip in the Sugar; and A Cream Cracker Under the Settee – were performed by Julie Walters, Bennett and Thora Hird respectively in the original television production.

Jodie Comer and Martin Freeman reprised the first two scripts when many of them were remade as an ideal response to covid restrictions.

Big names on shift then in 1988 and 2020 – and Rugby has drawn on its depth of talent for the challenge of getting them back on stage in 2024.

A different director takes the helm of the three – Ash Hirons, Steve Orton and Wendy Goulstone – each finding ways within their 40-minute run time to add visual interest while not distracting from the brilliance of the scripts.

Some of the references could be lost on those who weren’t around in 1988 but the overriding strength of the storytelling and these tales of the human situation will appeal to all.

Emma Marshall – my standout performer of last year for her performance in The Thrill of Love –once again creates a captivating character in the opening piece, as her step from soap opera to the big screen is not, inevitably, what it seems.

Andy MacCallum takes on what was the Bennett role with a fine sensitivity, drawing out the issues of sexuality and mental health in a jolt to his relationship with his mother, when her old flame threatens to upend their domestic situation.

And, finally, Debbie Hibberd is 75-year-old widow Doris, battling to stay in her own home while having a somewhat fraught relationship with her home help - the older relative so many of us can relate to, who can be frustrating while still tugging on your heartstrings. No wonder Thora Hird was the Bafta winner for her take on this role in the original series.