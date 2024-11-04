Rugby Town Hall's reception area is set to undergo a major refurbishment.

The idea behind the plans is to turn the area into a 'business and community hub'.

Funded by the UK Government, the hub will offer support to those seeking access to employment and skills opportunities as well as helping entrepreneurs and new business start-ups through their early stages of development and growth.

The new plans also include improvements to the town hall reception entrance doorway and changes to interview rooms. There will be a new waiting area along with private spaces for discussions with council staff.

With work starting on November 8, the five-week refurbishment programme will see temporary reception facilities put in place, with services made available to residents through an internal telephone. Face-to-face appointments will also be available where needed.

Cllr Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth, investment, digital and communications, said: “"This dedicated business and community hub is a first for Rugby Borough and will be a 'one-stop shop' for practical support and advice for businesses in Rugby and the villages. This includes supporting businesses to ensure they have the right skills mix in their workforce".

"We know there are businesses around Rugby offering skilled jobs, and jobs with training, that are struggling to recruit. The Hub will help bring those opportunities to the attention of residents who wish to acquire new skills and develop."

“We will continue to provide essential services to our visitors through the refurbishment works and thank our residents for their patience while we transform their reception area.”

Cllr Isabelle McKenzie, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for growth, investment, digital and communications, said: “"A one-stop shop for businesses - whether established or not yet created - in the town hall is a game changer.

"It will make it so much easier for our businesses to know what support is on offer and how to access it.

"When talking to business owners, many didn't know about the great support available, so this is a much needed initiative."

The refurbished reception area is due to reopen to visitors in the New Year.