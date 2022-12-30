Register
Rugby Ukrainian Group finds new home in town – and thanks community for their support

The Rugby Ukrainian Group has found a new home for people to meet up.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 9:42am
The Rugby Ukrainian Group at their new home at the Hill Street Centre.

The group have been meeting every Saturday morning from 10am-12pm and have been very grateful to the Rugby Methodist Church for hosting their meetings over the past several months.

But they were keen to find a place which could host them for the whole day - and the Hill Street Community Centre has now managed to accommodate the group from 9.30am-4.30pm every Saturday up until at least the end of May.

Cllr Simon Ward, from the Rugby Ukrainian Group, said: "This is massive news for the group as it provides a safe and warm environment for them all to catch up, discuss any important business, have a bit of fun - and also a bit of respite for hosts.

"We also wanted to say a big thank you to the Rugby community for all the support, hospitality and kind donations throughout the year for the Rugby Ukrainian Group.”