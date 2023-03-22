Rugby union’s bicentenary celebrated once again on our town’s hallowed turf to mark English Tourism Week

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey met with captains from Rugby School’s First XV teams, as well as the school’s executive head master, to find out more about the school’s year-long programme of events to mark the 200-year anniversary

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has swapped the House of Commons benches for the hallowed turf of Rugby School to celebrate rugby union’s bicentenary and mark English Tourism Week.

The MP met with the captains from Rugby School’s First XV teams, Dave Bennett and Livi Williams, as well as the school’s executive head master, Peter Green, to find out more about the school’s year-long programme of events to mark the 200-year anniversary of William Webb Ellis taking a ball in his arms and running with it on The Close at Rugby School.

It is anticipated that the programme of events will be attended and watched by over 40,000 people from around the world.

Celebrating on the hallowed turf are Peter Green, Livi Williams, Mark Pawsey, Dave Bennett and Darren Tosh

Peter said: “Celebrations marking the bicentenary of the game of rugby are well underway here at Rugby School and it’s been great to welcome so many people both from Warwickshire and further afield to watch and participate in the events we’ve held already.

“The next few months promises to be very exciting, with various sporting spectacles planned including a number of rugby festivals for younger pupils at schools from across the region, an attempt at the world record for the largest uncontested rugby scrum, and a day of rugby involving local teams. All of which anyone can attend, bringing new visitors to the town, to explore more about the heritage of the game of rugby, and to see what Rugby town has to offer.

“It’s fantastic to see Mark here warming up with our first XV girls and boys team captains, I wonder if he’s getting prepared for the Lords & Commons vs Rugby District Veterans game taking place here on April 16!”

Mark Pawsey’s visit also coincided with English Tourism Week (March 17-26), which is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, showcasing its economic importance to local economies and communities.

Mark added: “I was delighted to welcome representatives from Shakespeare’s England to the birthplace of rugby football as part of English Tourism Week.

“The bicentenary of the game is an historic opportunity to really highlight Rugby’s tourism offer and celebrate the history of rugby locally, nationally, and internationally.

“I’m particularly looking forward to the game we have arranged in April between the Commons & Lords Rugby Team and a team of veterans from local clubs, and doing my bit to support these celebrations.”

Mark Pawsey’s visit was organised by south Warwickshire’s tourism board, Shakespeare’s England, as part of English Tourism Week to highlight amazing tourist destinations in the region.

Darren Tosh, from Shakespeare’s England, said Rugby should be proud of its heritage, adding: “Rugby union’s bicentenary presents a unique opportunity for Rugby School – and the town – to shout about its historical links to the game and attract visitors that are on its doorstep and from further afield.