Rugby vets thank public for outpouring of support after staff were sworn at and threatened

Photo: Google Streetview.

On July 2, a spokesperson for the branches at Bilton Road in Rugby Central explained staff had been been receiving verbal abuse from clients.

They took to social media, explaining: “We understand emotions run high when pets are sick, we understand that todays society is under financial pressure, we understand that life is stressful.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“None of these factors gives anyone the right to swear at our team, to verbally abuse them or to threaten them.

“Please be respectful and kind within our practice.

“We will not tolerate abuse and will ask you to find alternative veterinary care if abuse is aimed at our team.”

Rugbeians flocked to the post, leaving heartfelt messages of support and calling on those abusing the lifesaving workers to rethink their actions.

One resident appeared to sum up the views of many when they wrote: “We've dealt with both practices in the past and the service has been amazing every single time.

"To the staff at these offices from the receptionists/advisors, the clinical staff to the surgeon - you are amazing in what you do!”Al

And earlier today, July 5, a spokesperson for Vets4Pets spoke with the Advertiser, expressing their thanks for residents’ kind support.

They said: “We are touched by the support we have received from our customers and it means a lot to us to hear the kind words from those who have been using our services over the years.

"It’s been well reported that the veterinary profession as a whole is under huge demand with the level of pet ownership increasing significantly in recent years. We provide everything from first visits with new pets, treating sick animals, performing a range of operations and dealing with emergencies.

"Pets are part of the family and we know that they pull on emotions in the same way too. We always give our all to every single pet that comes through our doors and treat them as if they were our own.