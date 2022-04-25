Rugby volunteer has reunited many with their lost pets - now she asks for your help to find her beloved cat

Darcy is very friendly, so if she is lost she will likely be trying to approach people.

Rugby Cats Protection Lost and Found volunteer Nadine Reynolds has worked tirelessly to reunite Rugbeians with lost cats for two years – and now she is calling for help in her own desperate search for a beloved family pet.

Two-year-old Darcy went missing from the family’s Abbey Street home on Friday, April 15,

Darcy is missing both her tail and one of her rear legs, making her quite distinct.

A photo of Darcy, showing her missing hind leg and tail.

Nadine said: "Part of my volunteer job is to reunite people with their missing cats – when you’re able to knock on someone’s door and give the good news it’s incredible to see the joy on their face.

"I know we all say this about our cats – but Darcy is really special. Last April, on a Sunday night, she was hit by a car in the middle of the road.

"She was really seriously injured, but somehow she managed to drag herself back home and we found her in a wardrobe at midnight.

"We rushed her to the emergency vet in Northampton. The vet said it was a miracle she’d found the energy to get home, because most cats with those injuries would have just given up and gone to find somewhere to die.”

Darcy has quite distinct markings to her face.

It was during that treatment that one of Darcy’s rear legs and her tail had to be amputated – leaving her looking very distinct now.

Nadine added: "She’s so loving and so friendly – and in the last year she’s been so determined to get back to her happy, inquisitive self.

"It just feels so cruel that, after all she’s been through, she’s now missing.

"It’s the not knowing that makes it worse – if it is bad news, it would be good to get closure.

"She is very friendly, so if she is lost she will likely be trying to approach people.”

Nadine said a small reward is offered to anyone who can give information that leads to find Darcy.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Darcy is asked to send a message to www.facebook.com/RugbyCatsProtectionlostandfound