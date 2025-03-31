Rugby voters urged to prepare now for May's local elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby voters are urged to prepare in plenty of time for May’s local elections.

Elections for the borough's ten Warwickshire County Council divisions take place on Thursday, May 1, together with a by-election for Rugby Borough Council's New Bilton ward.

The council has relaunched its 'Are You Election Ready?' campaign to make residents aware of the key election dates and deadlines, and remind voters of recent changes.

Dan Green, Returning Officer for Rugby, encouraged voters to plan ahead for polling day and submit applications for postal votes, proxy votes and Voter Authority Certificates in plenty of time.

He said: "I want to ensure every eligible voter in the borough can vote, so now's the time to take five minutes to check you're ready to vote in the local elections on Thursday 1 May.

"Whether you're planning to vote by post or you need a valid form of photo ID to vote at a polling station, it's important to make yourself aware of the application deadlines and the recent changes to the way we vote by post, proxy and at polling stations."

Voters can get election ready now at www.rugby.gov.uk/electionready

To vote in the local elections on May 1, voters need to register by Friday, April 11.

Check whether you have registered by emailing your name and address to [email protected] or by calling the council's electoral services team on (01788) 533595. Register to vote on the government's website: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Applications for postal votes must be submitted by 5pm on Monday, April 14, while applications for proxy votes must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, April 23. Apply for a postal vote on the government's website: www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

Postal voters must now sign a postal vote return form when hand-delivering a vote at a polling station or Rugby Town Hall.

Failure to complete the form means the vote cannot be counted in the election count.

A single voter can hand-deliver a maximum of six postal votes (including the voter's own), while a registered voter can act as a proxy for a maximum of two people who live in the UK or, if acting as a proxy for overseas voters, up to four people (but only two of those four can live in the UK).

And voters who plan to vote at a polling station need to produce a valid form of photo ID in order to receive a ballot paper.

Voters without a form of valid ID can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC). For information about valid forms of photo ID - or to apply for a VAC before the deadline at 5pm on Wednesday, April 23 - visit www.rugby.gov.uk/VoterID