Rugby woman found slumped in seat of car as police continue crackdown on drink drivers

Woman, 57, failed breath test

Police are cracking down on drink and drug drivers.

A Rugby woman found slumped in the driver seat of a car failed a police road side breath test.

The 57 year old female was arrested in Crick Road, Rugby, on Friday afternoon.

She was found slumped in a Smart Car in the driving seat. The woman was checked over by paramedics and failed a road side breath test. She is charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on January 6, 2023.

A 31 year old man from Stretton under Fosse was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Saturday. He was in Overslade Lane, Rugby, when officers were called to a single vehicle collision involving a Jeep.

On arrival officers spoke to the driver who failed a road side breath test and was later charged to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on January 20, 2023.

Officers have increased their presence on Warwickshire’s roads to coincide with the football World Cup and lead up to Christmas in order to target and catch drink and drug drivers.

All drivers who are involved in a collision will also be asked to provide a roadside breath test and drug swipe.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police, said: “The message from Warwickshire Police is simple – if you are going out drinking with friends to enjoy the World Cup or a Christmas Party, plan ahead and agree a nominated driver or prebook a taxi home so that you are not tempted to drink and drive.

