Rugby woman is walking hundreds of miles in the dark to raise funds for charity in honour of her father

John gives a speech at Paula's wedding, a cherished family memory.

A Rugby woman is braving the dark and the cold to go out on 7.5-mile nightly walks to raise funds in honour of her father, who died of cancer last year.

Paula Lewis was moved to do something for charity when she lost her father and has set out on challenge to walk 200 miles throughout charity to raise funds for The Swallows - a charity which supports those with head and neck cancer.

Paula said: "In June 2021 our lives changed forever when we said goodbye to the kindest man in the world.

"Every step will be for our dad John Morton and I hope he will be watching me proud."

She set out on her journey on January 4, and has so far managed to walk 141.5 miles - having to do her daily walks in the evenings as she juggles long working hours.

Paula's fundraiser has so far gathered £740 in donations - far in excess of the original £200 target.

Mother Debbie Morton contacted the Advertiser to thank all who have supported Paula's efforts, and to say how proud she is of her daughter.

"It was devastating when we lost John. I'm so proud of Paula, and of her older sister Kate and my granddaughter Imi. They've all done their own fundraisers in memory of John."

Friends and family have been joining Paula on her nightly walks to keep morale up.