Rugby woman set to run her first race since her school days for a good cause

Caroline Wilson, who lives in Rugby, will be running 5km in September to help raise money for the charity she chairs. Photo supplied

A woman from Rugby is set to run her first race since her school days to help raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Caroline Wilson will be running 5km in September for Castel Froma Neuro Care, the charity she chairs in Leamington.

The 5km is part of the Viridian Daventry Triathlon where she will be swimming, her husband will be cycling and then she will be running.

Castel Froma is one of only two centres of its kind in England that treats NHS patients with complex neurological illnesses like Multiple Sclerosis or Parkinson's disease, or who have suffered trauma in an accident.

Caroline, who is in her early 60s, said: “I've bought some running shoes and on September 7, I’m going to do my first ever 5km run to raise funds for this very special charity.

“I can’t explain how much of a non-runner I am, but let’s just say that this will be my first race since I was made to do the 800 metres in a school sports day in the 1970s.

“I was talking to a friend who’s a runner and, in a moment of madness, somehow found myself entering the race.

"To make sure I don’t wimp out, I’ve decided to get sponsored to raise money for Castel Froma.

“Despite its essential place in the healthcare system, it is a constant challenge to balance the books here at Castel Froma as NHS and social care budgets only cover the costs of essential nursing and therapy.

“Many people who use our facilities at Lillington House and Helen Ley House in Leamington need months or years of rehabilitation before they moving to more independent living, and for some it becomes their long-term home.

“I’m therefore raising money to help make it feel more like a home than a hospital by funding extra activities and entertainment, which can make a massive difference to residents’ well-being.

“Thank you in advance to everyone who sponsors me. I’m now in training and am determined to raise as much as I can by completing the race.”

Caroline added: “Every penny people donate will go directly to the charity as I've paid the race entry fee and GoFundMe doesn't take a percentage. If you can add Gift Aid, that's even better.”

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/improve-lives-at-castel-froma