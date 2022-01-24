Rugby woman's desperate search for French bulldog who went missing two weeks ago - can you help?

Norma in her walking jacket.

A Rugby woman has thanked the community for all their help as she continues her search for Norma the French bulldog, who went missing two weeks ago.

On January 11 a dog walker picked up Norma and her younger brother before taking them, and some other dogs, to the cricket field (next to Newbold Rugby Club) for their walk.

The dogs were released from the lead and in the moment the walker had turned around to pick up some dog mess, Norma had vanished.

Norma.

A frantic search then ensued.

Owner Helen Blake joined with family, friends and neighbours to put up missing posters, search the area with drones and scour the river with kayaks to look for any sign of Norma.

With no sightings, the search was even extended to where the river travels up to Wolvey - but to no avail.

The search for the much-loved family pet continues, and Helen is asking for Rugbeians to keep a look out for Norma.

Norma.

Helen said: "She is microchipped and we've let all the local vets know that she's missing, just in case someone brings her in.

"I just want to say a huge thanks to everyone who has been helping with the search.

"There's been no sighting and we really just want to have an answer.

"We did think she might have been stolen, but no direct evidence the police won't investigate, so we're just doing everything we can to find out what happened."