Rugby woman's heartfelt appeal to shoppers to help her find small urn containing her baby's ashes

A image of what the the heart-shaped key ring looks like.

A heartfelt appeal has been made by a Rugby woman for the return of a small urn containing her baby's ashes.

Michelle Tew kept the ashes of her stillborn baby Henri in a heart-shaped key ring, so he could be close to her.

But she was heartbroken when she returned home yesterday (Monday) to find that the item, which was attached to her car keys, had come undone and gone missing.

Now she is appealing to shoppers to keep an eye out for the precious urn.

"It meant so much knowing that he was close to me," said Michelle.

"The key ring had a little heart with the words 'always with you'.

Michelle has retraced her steps but is asking others to keep an eye out at the places she visited.

She went to the Market Quarter Medical Practice, then the main Tesco Superstore and then finally to Lidl in Bilton Road.

"It is all about the sentimental value and I am appealing for help from the public," added Michelle.

"I have looked everywhere and I want to see if anyone has found it lying around."