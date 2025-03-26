Rugby yoga teacher will appear on national TV tonight (Wednesday)

Rugby-based yoga teacher Claire Bradley is set to appear on national TV tonight (Wednesday) alongside TV presenter Gaby Roslin.

The producers of Channel 5’s consumer show, Shop Smart, Save Money contacted Claire directly to help with a feature on their show which airs tonight, Wednesday March 26, at 7pm.

The feature focuses on a range of juicers, where Claire is asked to blind test budget, mid-range and premium brands to see which is the best. The producers approached Claire as a representative for the 'wellness industry' and she was delighted to accept.

Alongside herself, Claire was asked to bring along two yoga friends to help, including Sue Avison, also of Rugby, who regularly attends Claire’s classes.

From left to right: Sue Avison (who goes to Claire's yoga classes), Gaby Roslin, Jane Hatha (who goes to Claire's yoga classes), Claire Bradley (Rugby yoga teacher) and Ortis Deley.

Claire, who qualified as a certified Yoga Teacher in 2018, teaches yoga across Rugby and Warwickshire, running classes for every ability level.

Claire also leads a series of wellness events throughout the year, including retreat weekends around the UK. She won the award for Muddy Stilettos's Best Yoga studio in Warwickshire and the West Midlands for two consecutive years.

Claire said: "I am still in a state of shock and awe that this has happened. The production team, including presenters Gaby Roslin and Ortis Deeley put us at such ease and made the whole filming experience such a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see the show tonight."