Rugby's Amazon site helps children's charity with a cash boost

The charity supports children and their families affected by life-altering illnesses or a lack of opportunities
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
The Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby has donated money to a children’s charity.

The site donated £1,000 to The Phoenix Children’s Foundation, which supports children and their families affected by life-altering illnesses or a lack of opportunities.

Anita Withers, from The Phoenix Children’s Foundation, said: “On behalf of The Phoenix Children’s Foundation, I would like to thank the team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby for this donation.

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby has donated money to The Phoenix Children’s Foundation. Photo suppliedThe Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby has donated money to The Phoenix Children’s Foundation. Photo supplied
The Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby has donated money to The Phoenix Children’s Foundation. Photo supplied

"We rely on donations like these to continue to enhance the lives of children who need us, and we are very grateful for Amazon’s support.”

The charity is based in Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire and owns a small menagerie of animals, all of whom help to fundraise through appearances at events.

It also provides children with opportunities to learn through Animal Assisted Activity (AAA).

For more information about Amazon and its work in communities go to: https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/impact/community

