Rugby's Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College celebrates GCSE results

Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College in Rugby were among the many schools and colleges celebrating its pupils GCSE results on August 22.

Here’s what the school had to say about GCSE results day 2024.

The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College is delighted to celebrate the performance of its students in this year’s GCSE examinations.

The hard work, dedication, and resilience has truly paid off, with many achieving a great set of results that reflect their commitment to academic excellence.

Headteacher Blake Francis expressed immense pride in the students’ achievements: "I am incredibly proud of each and every one of our students for their GCSE results.

"This year’s cohort has shown extraordinary perseverance and determination, particularly in the face of the challenges posed by the past few years.

"Their achievements are a testament to their hard work, the support of our dedicated staff, and the encouragement of their families.

“These results are not just numbers; they represent the countless hours of work, the overcoming of obstacles, and the pursuit of their goals.

“I would also like to thank our teaching staff for their unwavering support and dedication, which has been instrumental in guiding our students to success.

"As our students move on to the next chapter of their educational journeys, I have no doubt that they will continue to excel and make us proud. Congratulations to all!”

The results underscore the school’s commitment to providing a high-quality education that empowers students to achieve their full potential.

Many students did well, securing the highest grades:

The school’s highest achieving student Ruo achieved six grade 9, two grade 8, one grade 7 and one grade 6. Aleksandra Ola achieved three grade 9, four grade 7 and two grade 8.

Max achieved five grade 8, three grade 7 and one grade 6.

Many students also achieved excellent results in terms of progress, making significant gains on expected outcomes:

Drew achieved a L2D* (equivalent to 8.5 points), six subjects at grade 5 and two at grade 6. Peter achieved one grade 6, five grade 5, one grade 5/4 and a grade 4.

Isabel achieved three grade 5 and six grade 4. Tamsin achieved a L2D, L2M, two grade 5, one grade 5/4 and three grade 4.