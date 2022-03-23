Rugby's deputy mayor steps down suddenly without giving a reason

Rugby Town Hall. File image.

A long-standing councillor and Rugby’s deputy mayor stepped down last week with immediate effect – without giving a reason for his decision.

Conservative Bilton councillor Chris Cade was two months away from becoming mayor when he resigned with immediate effect on Thursday, March 17.

The resignation came as a surprise to fellow councillors, who had expected Cllr Cade to replace councillor Deepah Roberts as mayor shortly.

Rugby council leader, Cllr Seb Lowe, said he has not spoken with Cllr Cade since the resignation.