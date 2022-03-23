Rugby's deputy mayor steps down suddenly without giving a reason

His resignation came as a surprise to fellow councillors

By Alex Green
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 3:38 pm
Rugby Town Hall. File image.

A long-standing councillor and Rugby’s deputy mayor stepped down last week with immediate effect – without giving a reason for his decision.

Conservative Bilton councillor Chris Cade was two months away from becoming mayor when he resigned with immediate effect on Thursday, March 17.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The resignation came as a surprise to fellow councillors, who had expected Cllr Cade to replace councillor Deepah Roberts as mayor shortly.

Rugby council leader, Cllr Seb Lowe, said he has not spoken with Cllr Cade since the resignation.

Plans for selecting a new mayor will be made in the coming days, Cllr Lowe added.