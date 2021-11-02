Rugby's fallen to be remembered during poignant ceremony later this month

A Rugby veteran lays a wreath at the Memorial Gates during a previous year's ceremony.

Fallen soldiers, sailors and airmen of Rugby will be remembered later this month at a remembrance service and parade takes place at the War Memorial gates on Sunday, November 14.

The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Mrs Deepah Brojomohun-Roberts, and the civic party walk from the rear of Lesley Souter House, in Whitehall Road, to the War Memorial gates in Hillmorton Road to participate in the parade and service.

Representatives from around 20 contingents, including the 250 Squadron of the Queen's Gurkha Signals, the Royal British Legion and ex-service organisations, gather in Hillmorton Road - between Whitehall Recreation Ground and Temple Street - at 10.30am to be reviewed by the Mayor before marching on parade to the War Memorial gates.

Residents are welcome to attend the service and parade, which takes place from around 10.50am to around 11.30am.

A two-minute silence takes place during the service.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, the Mayor and representatives from the contingents then lay wreaths at the memorial gates.

Residents are also welcome to lay wreaths at the gates when the service has concluded.

The Reverend Canon Edmund Newey leads the service, assisted by Father Shinto Francis Kumminiyil IC, and the Salvation Army provides the music. Martin Myatt, of the Rugby No.1 branch of the Royal British Legion, delivers the exhortation, while the Mayor's Cadet, Cadet Flight Sergeant Benjamin Walker of the Royal Air Force Cadets (TA Centre, Rugby), reads the Kohima Epitaph.

Residents and all participants should take a lateral flow test before attending the service.

Anyone who returns a positive test, has Covid symptoms or should be self-isolating should not attend.

All attendees have been advised to wear a face covering, in line with the latest Government guidance relating to crowded spaces.

Road closures

The following road closures come into operation for remembrance services in the borough.

Rugby

Hillmorton Road (from Temple Street to the Whitehall Road roundabout) - 8am to 12 noon.

Whitehall Road - 8am to 12 noon.

Bruce Williams Way - 10am to 12 noon (vehicle access to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre maintained via Moultrie Road and/or Hillmorton Road, from the west side of the Whitehall Road roundabout, until 10am. Pedestrian access to the centre maintained via Cromwell Road, the Hospital of St Cross and Bruce Williams Way.

Hillmorton

High Street (from its junction with Deerings Road to its junction with Fenwick Drive) - 10.30am to 11.45am.

Armistice Day

On Armistice Day, Thursday November 11, Rugby Borough Council supports the Royal British Legion in the tradition of a two minute silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in memory of those who gave their lives for their country.

Maroons will be fired at Whitehall Recreation Ground, in Hillmorton Road, to mark the beginning and end of the silence - 11am and 11.02am.