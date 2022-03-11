Rugby's leaders to hold poignant ceremony to mark 100 years since the war memorial gates were dedicated

The memorial gates. Photo courtesy of Rugby Borough Council.

This weekend Rugby's civic leaders will mark 100 years since the town's war memorial gates were dedicated.

A short ceremony will be heled at the gates in Whitehall Recreation Ground, one hundred years to the day since they were dedicated.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memorial comprises a pair of wrought iron gates with gold decoration - supported by two Portland stone piers with ornamental mountings.

The piers bear the names of the men of Rugby who fell in the major wars of the twentieth century.

A Rugby council spokesperson explained: "The gates were unveiled on Sunday 12 March 1922 by Field Marshal Earl French of Ypres, assisted by Mr and Mrs Hardman, who had lost three sons in the war.

"The gates were then dedicated by the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, Dr A A David, a former headmaster of Rugby School. Mr Tom Reynolds, a local builder who had also lost three sons in the war, formally opened the gates with a large key presented by Foster and Dicksee, a local firm of building contractors. He was allowed to keep this key as a souvenir.

"After Mr Reynolds had walked through the gates, those assembled sang "O God our help in ages past", and the ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths.

"A hundred years on, Mr Reynolds’ granddaughter, Mrs Barbara Coleman, will be in attendance for the re-dedication ceremony.

"The centenary ceremony will carry an extra poignance as a major European conflict once again takes place.

"The conflict in Ukraine will be marked during the ceremony with the laying of a wreath in Ukraine’s national colours."