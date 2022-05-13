Rugby's Malt Kiln Farm shop joins forces with young farmers to hold a charity fair - and there will be lots to do

Volunteers are preparing to create a day of fun for all.

The fair, to be held from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, May 28, will raise funds for the Coventry Mercia MS Therapy Centre after a young farmer received lifechanging treatment there.

Featuring an array of handcrafted or home-produced goods from people based in the surrounding villages, the fair will have something to cater to all interests.

A spokesperson said: "The event will once again be supported by many of last year’s great favourites; visitors will have the opportunity to walk a cria (baby alpaca) with The Alpaca Pals and they may even try out making their own monster with Lesley on the have a go pottery stall.

"There’ll be plenty of stalls to browse through. If all that is too exhausting, Samosa Wallah and a variety of sweet treats, will be on hand to satisfy your appetite.

"Then finish the afternoon with a relaxing gin and tonic from Rugby Distillery.

"And of course, the jovial YFC mascot Super Moo, who brings a smile to young and old will be back."

The fair is organised and conducted solely by volunteers - and a spokesperson said any donations which can be given on the day would hugely appreciated.

They added: "This year we are introducing a £1 entry fee to those attendees 16 years or older.

"Those paying entrants will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win farm shop vouchers.

" All stall rental fees, entry fees and donations will go directly to Mercia MS Therapy Centre.

"This will help to enable the charity to continue to offer vital therapies at affordable rates.

"Mercia MS Therapy Centre provides a range of therapies (to name a few: physio, counselling, reflexology) at subsidised rates for people with conditions, diseases and life changing illnesses such as multiple sclerosis, cancer, strokes and children with autism and cerebral palsy."

The Fair will again be located at the bottom of the Farm Shop car park - with an extra field for car parking this year.