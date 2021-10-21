Rugby's Mayor: 'Join with me and wear a poppy with pride'

A Rugby veteran lays a wreath at the Memorial Gates during a previous year's Remembrance ceremony.

Rugby's Mayor is urging residents to join her in wearing a poppy with pride in the lead-up to Remembrance.

Councillor Mrs Deepah Brojomohun-Roberts wrote to the Advertiser this morning.

Here is her letter in full:

The Royal British Legion launches its Poppy Appeal on 28 October this year, this being a major source of funding for its vital work supporting the Armed Forces community - serving men and women, veterans, and their families.

Remembrance is part of modern British life, culture and heritage.

It becomes a particular feature of the public calendar each year when public, private, formal and informal Remembrance events take place throughout the UK.

The council will be co-ordinating arrangements for the Remembrance Service at the Memorial Gates, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, which this year falls on Sunday 14 November.

The Royal British Legion was founded 100 years ago and, whilst Remembrance is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the World Wars, it is also about those involved in the many conflicts since 1945 and those still fighting for the freedom we enjoy today.

Donating to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and wearing the official symbol of Remembrance is greatly appreciated by those it helps – those currently serving in our Armed Forces, our veterans, their families and dependants.