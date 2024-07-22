Rugby’s new MP organises big get-together to say thank you to volunteers who helped him win his seat

By Pat Joyce
Published 22nd Jul 2024
Rugby’s new MP, John Stringer, organised a big get-together to say thank you to the many volunteers who helped him win his seat at the recent general election.

Members of the Labour Party and the members of the public who played a significant part in his campaign were recognised with gifts from the House of Commons.

In a short speech he outlined his experience of entering the floor of the House of Commons as a new member of parliament and the experience of joining the lineup of MPs to be ‘sworn in’. “There’s nothing quite like it” he said.

He reiterated his earlier views that the outcome of the election was a "direct result of the commitment, energy and comradeship of people who joined the campaign," adding that it is his "intention to work with everyone and anyone who can help contribute to the success of his town and this constituency".

