Rugby’s parish church set for £291,000 facelift as part of council’s town centre regeneration

The improvement works to St Andrew’s Church include the repair and cleaning of stonework on the northern and eastern flanks, replacement window guards to make the most of the stained glass artwork, new lighting to make the church “ focal feature of the town centre” and other maintenance elements. (Image: Google).

A Grade II-listed church in the heart of Rugby is set for a £291,000 facelift funded by Rugby Borough Council.

Seen as key to town centre regeneration, the improvement works to the town’s parish church - St Andrew’s Church - include the repair and cleaning of stonework on the northern and eastern flanks, replacement window guards to make the most of the stained glass artwork, new lighting to make the church “ focal feature of the town centre” and other maintenance elements.

The project is to be entirely funded out of the council’s town centre strategy reserve and is the first of three phases across a five-year improvement plan.

Funding is not in place for the next two phases and the borough’s report makes clear that there is “no commitment from the council at this time” to go beyond the current planned spend with the church “actively seeking other external funding sources”.

The report also reveals that the financial side has already impacted on the proposed works, citing affordability, particularly in relation to the cost of scaffolding, as the reason for cleaning down only two of the four exterior walls.

The final decision on this leg of funding will be made at next Wednesday’s meeting of full council (September 24, 7pm) but it seems set to sail through with the ruling Labour group and the Liberal Democrats declaring their support at Monday’s meeting of the cabinet.

Leader of the Lib Dem group Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Paddox) said: “It is nice to see that talking to the church authorities, which can be quite difficult with the diocese and people in the background, we are now starting to get to some timelines.

“It is a great heritage building within the centre of Rugby and our parish church. This is a start, I know they want to do further work within the church itself to bring light to a lot of it because the windows and some of the valuable assets around the church are really good.

"This is something we need to hold onto.”

Leader Councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) agreed: “I am very conscious of all the work that has gone in to date.

“Personally, I am over the moon that we have got to this stage and started to make a tangible impact on what is one of Rugby’s more prominent buildings.”

Subject to being voted through by a majority of councillors, work is expected to begin in November and due for completion in February 2026.