Rugby’s Poetry Dragon wins top children’s literature prize with her poem ‘The Key’
A Rugby poet has won top prize.
Hazel Bowden, aka The Poetry Dragon, has won the Best Poem category of The Paul Cave Prize for Children’s Literature 2024 for her poem The Key.
She has won £25 and a copy of the book.
The prize - which also has categories for poetry and flash fiction - received entries from the UK, France, America, Australia and Korea.
The Paul Cave Prize for Children’s Literature 2024 is available online and in all good bookshops.
For more information visit: tsaunderspubs.weebly.com