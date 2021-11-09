Rugby's postal problem not just limited to Paddox and Southfields, Overslade resident says

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

Postal woes in Rugby are not just restricted to the Paddox and Southfields areas, the Advertiser has learned.

Last week Rugby councillor Jerry Roodhouse shared his concerns over the delays, which had caused one resident to miss a hospital appointment because she had not got the letter in time.

Some residents told Cllr Roodhouse that they were only getting one delivery a week, while others said they had been waiting weeks for first class post to arrive.

Royal Mail told the Advertiser that staff shortages due to sickness were to blame, but they said they always deliver at least every other day in the worst case scenario.

Yesterday, having read last week's report, an Overslade resident contacted this newspaper to say she had been experiencing delays, with no post for days on end - and she knew of neighbours in the same situation.

She said: "Something needs to be done - it's just not good enough. If people pay for first class post they trust that it will be delivered on time.