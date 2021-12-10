Rugby's Practical Action raises £3.5m to help farmers across Nepal thanks to generosity of residents

Photo courtesy of Practical Action.

Generous supporters of a Rugby-based not for profit have raised £3,461,655, including £1,609,480 of match funding from the UK government, to help communities on the front line of climate change adapt to it.

Practical Action, a charity based in Rugby launched the ‘Turning the Tables on Climate Change in Nepal’ appeal in November 2020.

It is one of the organisation’s most successful after the total was boosted by the UK government’s Aid Match scheme which matches every donation.

The funds raised will enable the charity to reach farmers across Nepal who are being hit by cycles of floods and droughts which are destroying their crops.

It is thanks to the generosity of the British public and the UK government that Practical Action will be able to work with farmers to grow more resilient crops through access to better seeds.

Solar-powered irrigation will also ensure that crops can grow during periods of drought and training in new farming techniques will mean bigger harvests while protecting the environment.

The project is due to start in Spring 2022 and will have a huge impact on the lives of some of the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Sarah Roberts, CEO of Practical Action said “We are delighted with the support we have received from the Rugby Advertiser and its readers.

"By supporting our Aid Match campaign, with the UK government doubling the total that we raise from the British public, we are able to support many people deal with the devasting impacts of the climate emergency.

“With your support we will work with farmers in Nepal who are already having to make changes to deal with climate impacts. Not only are they adapting, but they’re helping to protect and replenish the environment for future generations, demonstrating the resilience and determination of people living on the front line of climate change.”

The Rugby Advertiser and its readers also supported Practical Action’s Safe Pair of Hands Appeal in 2017, which was also matched by the UK government.

The money raised funded a project in Kenya that brought clean water and decent sanitation to thousands of people living in informal settlements.

The project has now come to an end and has been a great success. It has improved access to clean water and handwashing facilities for thousands of people. The project also worked with schools, families and health workers to improve hygiene and handwashing practices.

Lucy Stevens, head of Urban Services said “Access to clean, safe water and decent sanitation, combined with better handwashing is truly lifesaving and has a long-term impact

on the overall health of communities.

“I’ve visited the informal settlements in Kisumu many times and have seen just how terrible the situation is.

"Thanks to the British public and the UK government, thousands of families living in these communities have access to safe water and handwashing facilities which will serve them for many years to come.”

Practical Action is an international development organisation putting ingenious ideas to work so people in poverty can change their world by finding solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems, made worse by climate change and gender inequality.

It works with communities to develop ingenious, lasting and locally owned solutions for agriculture, water and waste management, climate resilience and clean energy. And it shares what works with others, so answers that start small can grow big.