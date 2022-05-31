Rugby's Rotary Club offering £2,500 travel scholarship for international development trip - here's how to apply

Projects such as those helping to build, furnish and run new classrooms in Africa are typical of the international aid provided by Rotary.

The recipient will be given the chance to embark on an international project that will also benefit their career path and in the areas of:

- Peacebuilding and conflict prevention

- Disease prevention and treatment

- Water sanitation and hygiene

- Maternal and child health

- Basic education and literacy

- Community economic development and

- The Environment

The scholarship will cover all costs involved but the applicant’s employers are encouraged to assist with funding, especially if the project directly benefits their business in any way.

Applicants are invited to produce an outline of their plan before the interview and a detailed proposal before departure and are expected to make all arrangements for travel and accommodation etc.

But the Rotary Club may be able to assist if there is a local Rotary Club in the area where the person will be engaged on the project.

Rotarian and Centenary Committee member Julian Hall, said: “We’ve only offered this opportunity once before when, for our 75th anniversary, two ladies were given a travel scholarship to Scandinavia to see how they dealt with and looked after children with disabilities.

"The time spent learning from each other was valuable to all involved and a report from the trip was sent on to Government and other interested bodies.

"The main beneficiaries were the children, both at home and abroad, who reaped the benefit of the knowledge exchange.”

On return, the person will be expected to present the findings for the project to a meeting of the Rotary Club and other interested parties.

To apply this time, applicants must be studying at university, aged between 18 and 30 (on April 1st 2022) and a resident of Rugby – or have their home in Rugby.