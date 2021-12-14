Rugby's Tree of Light continues to raise much-needed donations for Myton Hospice

Rugby's Tree of Light.

Rugby Rotary's Tree of Light continues to raise vital donations for Myton Hospice this week.

The tree sees residents able to have a tribute to loved ones and friends placed on the tree, sited outside St Andrew's, in exchange for a donation.

Last week the project's annual commemoration service was held at St Andrew's.

A spokesperson for Rugby Rotary said: "On Tuesday last week, despite the atrocious weather, a congregation of some 60 people came to the TOL Commemoration Service conducted by the Rector Canon Edmund Newey and the Rev Pamela Gould, who reflected on 'Christ as the Light of the World' as represented by the lighted Christmas Tree outside the church.

"Members of St Andrew's Community Choir sang 'Love came down at Christmas'.

"This year's Book of Remembrances of those friends and family we have lost and remember especially at Christmas time was dedicated and will remain in the Lady Chapel until Twelfth Night."

This week's dedications:

Fiona Dazeley ; Barry Hedges "much loved Son" ; William Sedgley "loved and remambered every day" ; Charlie Cassidy "loved and missed always" ; Mary, Eddie & Michael Leslie "wonderful treasured memories of our dear Mum, Dad & Brother at Christmas" love always Lynda, Karen, Jane & families ; Eddie Leslie "treasured memories at Christmas" love Eileen & Mum ; Angela & Barry Harnett "treasured memories at Christmas" love Eileen & Mum ; Gerrard Carolan "treasured memories at Christmas" love Eileen & Mum ; Charles Thorburn ; Brenda Smith ; Jennifer Turner (Mum) "love you and miss you" ; Phyllis Mochrie ; Andrew Mochrie ; Gordon Mochrie ; Flo and George Andrews ; Mrs Kit Steatham ; Mr Frank Steatham ; Ernest & Margaret Tomlinson ;

Sponsor forms can be found in this week's and future issues of the Rugby Advertiser and also at Blackham Opticians, who have agreed to be the collecting point this year as the Myton Hospices Shop has had to close.

The completed Sponsor form and your donation cheque or Postal Order (minimum of £5 per dedication) payable to ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, should be sent to:

‘Rotary Tree of Light’, c/o 2 Bawnmore Court, Rugby CV22 7QQ or taken to: (please knock and wait to be invited in) Blackham Opticians, 21 Albert Street, Rugby CV21 2SD - marked ‘Tree of Light’