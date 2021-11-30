Rugby's Tree of Light continues, with impressive number of new dedications this week

Rugby Rotary's Tree of Light outside St Andrew's continues this year, with an impressive list of new dedications this week.
All the money that is donated to the project every year is given to Rugby Myton Hospice to assist them in their work to give support and palliative care in Rugby.
A spokesperson for Rugby Rotary said: "This is the time in the year when we always bring to mind those of our nearest and dearest that are no longer with us but stay in our hearts for ever and when we especially treasure their memory.
"The Rotary Club of Rugby, as part of its dedicated service to the local community, is giving everyone the opportunity to give to a cause that is so vital to us all.
"As always and with the thanks for the exceptional support given to us by the Rugby Advertiser, the first week’s list of those you wish to remember is published in this week’s issue.
"Sponsor forms can be found in this and future issues of the Rugby Advertiser and also at Blackhams Opticians, who have very kindly agreed to be the collecting point again this year.
"The completed Sponsor form and your donation cheque or Postal Order (minimum of £5 per dedication) payable to ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, should be sent to: ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, c/o 2 Bawnmore Court, Rugby CV22 7QQ or taken to: (please knock and wait to be invited in) Blackhams Opticians, 21 Albert Street, Rugby CV21 2SD and marked ‘Tree of Light’
"If you are a UK Tax Payer you may also indicate that you wish your donation to be Gift Aided to increase it by 25 per cent.
"Sponsor forms and donations will be accepted up to Monday, 20th December 2021."
This week's dedications are:
Mum & Dad Pails "love and miss you always" Carole, Baz & familes ; Joy Duffield - Best mate ; Bill & Stephen Kearns - beloved Son & Husband ; John Gilbert ; Ruby May Wormall ; Edna Carrington ; Jack Carrington ; In loving memory of my Mother & Father, Bridie & Tommy Jones (Northern Ireland) - Loved & sadly missed by Sandra & Paul ; In loving memory of our Husband, Father & Brother Dennis Senior & Dennis Junior(Coventry) - Loved & sadly missed by Doreen, Paul & Sandra ; My Husband Bob Southam "Love & miss you every day" XXXX ; Brian Aspinall "always loved" ; David Prosser "my favourite Nephew" ; Ellis Lloyd "will never be forgotten by Ann & family" ; Derek Arthur Harding ; David Flexen ; Malcolm Cherry ; Beattie & Lewis Morgan ; David Tailby "remembered with love" ; Alfred Barnett "remembered with love" ; Rose Barnett "remembered with love" ; Richard John Barnett "remembered with love" ; Florence & Reginald Brown "always remembered, forever loved" ; Kelvin Eveleigh "always remembered, forever loved" ; Peter Eveleigh "always remembered, forever loved" ; Roy Vennard "always remembered, forever loved" ; Edith & Trixie Penn "always remembered, forever loved" ; Wayne Thompson ; Mark Thompson ; Dick Eales ; Eileen Eales ; "With love" Sister Lesley Fisher ; "With love" Dad Eddie Fisher ; "With love" Mum Vera Fisher ; "With love" Brother Victor Fisher ; "In memory of our lovely Mother & Father" John & Phyllis Corley - Catherine & Rosemary ; David Fitzgerald "sadly missed" ; Christopher Fitzgerald "loved Son & Brother" ; Albert & Nellie Smith ; Frank & Eliza Edwards ; Keith Warren ; Stephanie Warren , Granddaughter ; Tess and Fred Smith (Mum & Dad) "loved always, never forgotten R.I.P." ; Michael and Catherine Costello (Mum & Dad) "always in our prayers R.I.P." ; "Gone but not forgotten" Mum & Dad- Peggy and Jack Barnett ; "Gone but not forgotten"dear friend Lou Groom ; Marjorie & Frederick Seamer ; Tony Hobson ; George & Cis Green ; Agnes and Albert Harris ; Beloved Husband, Michael Heffernan ; Dearly loved Sister, Margaret Reid ; Fondly remembered parents, Millie & Jim Newton ; Ernest Fenton ; Violet Fenton ; Millie Batey - God bless darling Grandaughter "never forgotten" ; Fred and Emily Harris "good night, God bless" ; Marra Aliberti "miss you lots" ; Marg and Stan Hipwell "missing you" ; Ray & Madeline Gray "remembering our special friends" ; Jack & Betty Larkin "forever in our thoughts" ; Vic and Lil Foster "remembering you always" ; Wilf Brown ; Ted & Dot Harrison ; Emma Fraser-Mitchell ; Ron and Pat Gordon ; Leslie and Peggy Fraser-Mitchell ; George Carpenter "you are missed so much" ; Debra Fuller "you are missed so much" ; Mum & Dad Barbara & Ted Colton "still sadly missed" by Sue, Janice, Ian & famlies ; Becky & Tommy McGlinchey (Mum & Dad) "missed & loved always" ; Maureen Glen "our precious sister Maur, missed & loved so much" ; Angus Ritchie ; Brian Newey ; Valerie Flavell ; James Ronald Chambers ; Joyce Chambers ; Brian William Pulham ; Steve Jones ; Glyn Jones ; Cory Jones ; Zak Jones ; John Harry Wells "we love you and missyou more each day" ; Nichols, Fred & Jim "sadly missed, always thinking of you" ; Nichols, Peggy "always in our thoughts" ; Bob Webb ; Doris Webb ; John Webb ; Reg & Mary Kingston "love always" ; Herbert William Langham (Husband) "sadly missed every day" ; Leonard and Marion Buggins (Dad & Mum) "sadly missed every day" ; Maldwyn Parry "remembered always" ; Lilian and Francis West ; Eileen and Frank Avery ; Alan Seymour "love & miss you Dad" XX ; Tom Ingram "love & miss you" XX ; Barbara Croxford "never forgotten" ; John Croxford "never forgotten" ; Douglas T Dernie ; Christine Vickers "her words were kindness, her deeds were love" ; Much loved and sadly missed Husband, Alan Colgrave ; Much loved and sadly missed Parents, Bill & Nancy Rutherford ; Much loved and sadly missed Parents, Cyril and Vi Colgrave ; Much loved and sadly missed Parents, Arthur and Winnie Voss ; Gina Coy - Precious Daughter ; Pat & Annie Geraghty - Loving Parents ; Lavina Allen (Mum) "Love & miss you always" XXXX ; Gary Husain (Brother) "Love & miss you always" XXXX ; Malcolm John Batchelor (Dad) "Love & miss you always" XXXX ; Connie & John Douglas (Mum & Dad) "Love & miss you both always" XXXX ; James O'Driscoll (Dad) - sadly missed ; Philomena O'Driscoll (Mum) - sadley missed ; Steve Hope (Dear friend) ; Mick Devine (Dear friend) ; Mick Heffernan (Dear friend) ; John 'Lardy' Allard (Dear friend) ; Fred 'Freddo' Osborn (Dear Friend) ; Mick Leslie (Dear Friend) ; Remembering Brenda Fellowes (Mum) ; Remembering Sam Fellowes (Dad) ; Remembering Lynda Fellowes (Sister) ; Remembering Kate Fellowes (Sister-in-law) ; Elsie & Sidney Green "lovingly missed every day" ; Stuart McIntosh "lovingly missed every day" ; John Hughes - In loving memory of a dear Husband, Father & Grandad "missed each and every day" from Irene & family ; Iris & Alwyn Defferd - wonderful parents to Trevor "Dancing together in heaven" ; In loving memory of Bob & Doreen Richardson ; In loving memory of Bill & Jean Smith ; John Tysall ; Kay Tysall ; Hilda and Bill Rice ; Rene & Tim Prowse ; Gwen Tysall & Winn Prowse ; Brendan Murphy Dad & partner of Lesley " Always remembered" from daughter Sharon & family and Lesley ; Dad Fred Shears "always remembered" from daughters Lesley & Rosie and Brother-in-law Matt ; Arthur Hammersley, dear Husband & Dad "still remembered with love by Joan & Sue" ; Christine Anne Priest ; Jock & Nellie Hunter ; Lois Hunter ; The Faure Sisters ; Our friend Monica Scott ; My beloved Husband Frank Thomson ; Dear friends Joan & Terry Hulcoop ; Eunice & Herbie Lewis - Resolven ; Dora & Doug Waller - Dinnington ; Laura Joyce "loved and missed" ; Mum & Dad - Irene & Stan Atkins "loved and missed" ; John and David Shepheard "remembered with love" ; May and George Clarke "remembered with love" ; Ian Ross - "Loved & so sadly missed" Angela, Michelle, Colin & Sophie XXX ; Vera and George Gardner "remembered every day" ; Farmer family " love & miss you all so much" Mum, Dad, Win, Derek, Pat, Peter, Joan, Freda, Robert, Mark & our beloved dogs Sam & Ben XXXXXX ; Cyril Orland ; Dot & Ted Martin "Never forgotten" ; Jackie Purkis ; Ida Henton ; David Payne ; Audrey Payne ; Eileen Townsend ; Maureen Ellis ; Frank Lucas ; Grace Lucas ; Doris Butler "always remembered" ; Jim Hunt "always remembered" ; May Eales "always remembered" ; Beloved Husband Gary Wills, Daughter Kerry Marriott & Son Alan Wills ; Dearly loved Dad & Mum, James and Norah Jack ; Irene Goode ; Brenda Goode ; Peter Olner ; Bill, beloved Husband of Pat Petrie ; Eunice & Dennis Sawkins "much loved and missed Mum & Dad" ; In loving memory of Dorothy Paget "forever in our thoughts" ; Mum Helen Boyes "remembered always" ; Dad Jim Boyes "remembered always" ; Fred Bowman "in loving memory of a dear Husband, Father and Grandfather, missed but not forgotten" love Margaret & family ; Remembering my lovely Mum and Dad, Agnes and Joe Munday "loved always" XXX ; Gwilym & Anne Davies, Dad & Mum "very much loved and remembered every day" ; Dr & Mrs Wallis ; Peter Langley ; In loving memory of our dear Mum & Dad Madge & Walter Avery ; In loving memory of Brother Tony Avery ; In loving memory of baby 'Will' - Brother of Faith and Son of Donna & Nigel Allen XXX ; Belle and Freddie Friend "with love" ; Annette Jane Lane "love you always" ; Hilda Elizabeth Baker ; William Victor Baker ; Shelley Bromley "you are missed each and every day, for you were some special one who meant more than words can say" love Mum, Nan, Pap & Jayne ; Ada & James Clements ; Evelyn & Cyril Ward ; Philip Quinn - Son & Brother ; Sid Trevitt - Brother & Uncle ; John Middleton XXXX ; Alex Wyllie "remembering a loving Husband, Dad & Pap, love and miss you XX ; In memory of Ken Hughesmuch loved Husband, Father and Grampy ; Tony Dean "Treasured memories" ; Milly & Bill Webb "Treasured memories" ; My loving Husband James Lionel, love from me and all the family XX ; My loving Mum & Dad Violet & Fred, love from me and all the family XX ; In memory of my dear Parents Bill & Susan Todd ; In loving memory of our Sister & Brother-in-law Dot & Bill Gray ; In loving memory of our Brother and Sister-in-law Bill & Betty Todd ; In memory of Brian & Nora Maguire ; Joan Hancox "loved & remembered always" loving Husband Norman, Lorriane & Wendy & family ; Fred Bowman "In memory of a very dear friend, so sadly missed" from Irene & family ; Gladys Lucas "remembered with love" ; Samuel John Lucas "remembered with love" ; Gillian Lucas "remembered with love" ; Robert Arfon Davies "remembered with love" ; Pamela Berry "remembered with love" ; Mrs Elsie May Cuitter "love you Mum" from Nell ; Loving memories of my beloved Son, Stephen E Haswell ; Barry Webb, Husband ; Lynn Jordison, Daughter ; Celebrating Wilma's year as President of IW ; Celebrating Isabelle McDonagh's Gold Medal in the Rhythmic Gymnastics - West of England Championships ; In loving memory of my wife Myra McNulty (nee Jones) & our parents John & Kathleen MKcNulty and John & Shirley Jones "may they RIP" ; Jim Garrington ; Tracey Lee and her Grandma & Grandad Beverly ; Roy Bennett ; Mrs Betty White "a lovely Mum, much missed" ; Grandma Pritchard "greatly missed" ; Mum & Dad Ogden (Lil & Les) "always remembered" ; Tony Ogden "a year on - still hurts" ; Anne and Paul Cooper ; Glynne Jones "always in our thoughts" ; Tom Ward (Rugby's Mr Music) 1913 - 1977 ; Martin Valentine (1957 - 2021) Cousin ; Mr F Clapham (my dear Dad) ; Mrs K Clapham (my dear Mum) ; Nicola Wallington "in loving memory of our darling Daughter" love Mum & Dad XXXX ; Herbie Klassen - inspirational friend ; Ron Hayhoe ; Mr David Wood "always remembered" Wendy ; Marion Hardwick ; Adrian Finch "always in my thoughts" ; In loving memory of Ron Ravenhall ; Carol Kent ; Briby Kent ; Mr W H Kent ; John Rose ; Pauline Day ; Daisy Moses - our tiny twinkling star ; Gillian Cooper "dearly loved friend" ; Nigel Caffrey "always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts" Sheila & family