Ryton Pools Country Park set to host activities over Easter holidays
Families will be able to book a variety of sessions with the Country Parks Rangers including Easter crafts, pond dipping, minibeast hunts, and even toasting hot cross buns over a campfire.
Places can be booked via Eventbrite at: bit.ly/cp-easter-magic, or by visiting the Ryton Pools visitor centre from 9.45am to 3pm at the weekend.
Here’s what’s lined up at the country park over Easter:
- Monday April 14 – Family den building
- Tuesday April 15 – Pond dipping
- Wednesday April 16 – Boats, rafts and watery sticks
- Wednesday April 16 – Young Anglers
- Thursday April 17– Easter egg hunt
- Tuesday April 22– Pond dipping
- Wednesday April 23 – Campfire hot cross buns & den building
- Wednesday April 23 – Young Anglers
- Thursday April 24 – Family den building
- Friday April 25– Minibeast hunting
Ryton Pools Country Park also has two play areas, miniature railways, a café, bike hires, lakes and pools teeming with wildlife, and trails to explore.
Elsewhere in the county, Warwickshire County Council said Burton Dassett Hills is perfect for picnics and kite flying and for those looking for walking or cycling, Offchurch, Stratford and Kenilworth Greenways provide scenic routes through the countryside, with horse-riding also available on the latter two.
Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for climate, culture and environment at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire’s country parks provide the perfect low-cost way to get outdoors and make the most of the Easter holidays.
"With an exciting programme of ranger-led activities alongside fantastic spaces to explore, there’s no better time to enjoy the benefits of nature, from boosting wellbeing to creating wonderful family memories.”