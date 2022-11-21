Saboteurs this week released a film which, they say, shows the Warwickshire Hunt killing a fox in Banburyshire countryside and removing its dead body.

The body of the fox is put into a box on a quad bike, while the huntsman looks on, according to hunt saboteurs

Warwickshire Hunt denied the kill and said there was no evidence in the film. Police have been informed.

The West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS) say their footage shows the Warwickshire Hunt killing a fox while hunting the Hornton area near Banbury last Friday.

They say their film shows the hunt’s terrier-man emerge from a wood carrying a body wrapped in his jacket. “

A fox’s head can be seen protruding from the jacket as it is carried over to a quad bike and put into a box on the back,” the saboteurs said.

If you can’t access the video attached to the article, click here to view it.

A WMHS spokesperson said: “The excuse of an ‘accidental kill’ was sounding ridiculous a long time ago which is why we expect they will avoid the question of why it happened and instead try to distract everyone by moaning about the horrible hunt saboteurs.

"The fact is it’s actually quite easy to avoid killing foxes, even if you own a pack of hounds. You just don’t take them to places where you know full well that you're likely to come across any foxes.

Saboteurs filming the incident say the man on the right had retrieved the fox body which was partially concealed inside a coat

"This is something the Warwickshire Hunt seem to struggle with as we have lost count of the number of foxes they have killed over the past few years. This is yet one more example of why the current Hunting Act is inadequate and needs strengthening to ban all the current loop holes including ‘trail hunting’.”

A Warwickshire Hunt spokesman told the Banbury Guardian: “There is no evidence of the alleged claim in this recording, as so often in the case with footage from this source.

“The WMHS has a history of creating false imagery around its claims, with one of its core team of two being prosecuted for giving the police tampered footage.”Warwickshire Police said: “On Friday (18 November) at 6.13pm we received a third party report of a fox being killed at a hunt in Shotteswell. This has been passed onto Thames Valley Police.”

Thames Valley Police has been asked to comment on its investigation.

The huntsman has dismounted to recover the fox's body, according to WMHS

The kill takes place in a copse, saboteurs believe