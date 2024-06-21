SACKED Nick Adderley dismissed as Chief Constable of Northamptonshire after 'sustained brazen dishonesty'
Mr Adderley was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour at the accelerated gross misconduct hearing, which found he misrepresented his military service on multiple occasions and wore a South Atlantic Falklands medal to which he was not entitled.
Legally Qualified Chair Callum Cowx read out the findings of the three-man panel – comprising Mr Cowx, former Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Andy Cooke and member James Maund.
Explaining the verdict, Mr Cowx said: “The only rational outcome for such a serious case is dismissal without notice. Nicholas Adderley will also be placed on the police barred list
“This was sustained brazen dishonesty and a sustained lack of integrity over many years and this will inevitably cause serious and lasting harm to the police service.”
They sat to decide if Mr Adderley had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities.
Mr Adderley will be barred from applying for jobs in the police service in the UK.