The provision of the Safe Space in The Parade on Friday nights is one of several measures to be put in place by Warwick District Council and its partners to help to reassure people about safety with a particular focus on women and girls.

A new ‘Safe Space’, offering those who feel vulnerable or in need of support during a night out in Leamington, is opening its doors this week.

Located at the South Lodge in the Parade and open every Friday night from 10pm to 4am starting tomorrow (November 17), the facility will be run by Warwick District Council’s (WDC) Community Safety Team, in partnership with Warwickshire Police, Street Marshals and Pastors and the University of Warwick.

The initiative also has the support of key agencies in the town including BID Leamington and Pubwatch.

The Safe Space located at South Lodge by the gates of Jephson Gardens in The Parade, Leamington. Picture supplied.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, WDC’s portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure & environment said: “Everyone in our community should be able to enjoy a safe night out, free from harm.

"However, we know that there are circumstances when a someone can find themselves in a vulnerable situation, often through no fault of their own.

“We hope that this new Safe Space will not only be somewhere to seek help if you find yourself in difficulties, but also a place to gain advice on prevention of drink spiking and other potential dangers.”

People are also reminded about the 14 emergency contact points in Leamington, including Clarendon Avenue/Beauchamp Road, Café Nero on the Parade, Dormer Place, Bath Street and Bedford Street Car Park.