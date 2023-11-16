'Safe space' for people on nights out in Leamington opens this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new ‘Safe Space’, offering those who feel vulnerable or in need of support during a night out in Leamington, is opening its doors this week.
Located at the South Lodge in the Parade and open every Friday night from 10pm to 4am starting tomorrow (November 17), the facility will be run by Warwick District Council’s (WDC) Community Safety Team, in partnership with Warwickshire Police, Street Marshals and Pastors and the University of Warwick.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The initiative also has the support of key agencies in the town including BID Leamington and Pubwatch.
Councillor Jim Sinnott, WDC’s portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure & environment said: “Everyone in our community should be able to enjoy a safe night out, free from harm.
"However, we know that there are circumstances when a someone can find themselves in a vulnerable situation, often through no fault of their own.
“We hope that this new Safe Space will not only be somewhere to seek help if you find yourself in difficulties, but also a place to gain advice on prevention of drink spiking and other potential dangers.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
People are also reminded about the 14 emergency contact points in Leamington, including Clarendon Avenue/Beauchamp Road, Café Nero on the Parade, Dormer Place, Bath Street and Bedford Street Car Park.
These offer a direct link to WDC’s CCTV Control Room.