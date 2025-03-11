Safety checks carried out on private hire vehicles in Warwick district - with three taken off the road immediately

By Kirstie Smith
Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:11 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 17:15 BST
Pictured: Officers from Warwick District Council, Warwickshire Police, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and mechanics from a local garage, taking part in the inspection process. Photos supplied by Warwick District Council.placeholder image
Pictured: Officers from Warwick District Council, Warwickshire Police, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and mechanics from a local garage, taking part in the inspection process. Photos supplied by Warwick District Council.
Private hire vehicles in the Warwick district were recently inspected during an operation to check for any safety and legal issues – with three taken off the road immediately.

Warwick District Council worked with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and Warwickshire Police for the operation where 48 vehicles were inspected.

Most Popular

Vehicles that are also approved to carry passengers in wheelchairs were also inspected to ensure they were safe and that the driver was confident in supporting wheelchair users to access the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Healthcare company Wenmans, based in Barford, provided a wheelchair for free as part of the operation.

The council said that the inspections found some vehicles at fault.

The operation found:

• One vehicle with tyre tread below minimum and defective brake light – vehicle immediately prohibited, and driver issued with traffic offence notice.

• One vehicle with cords exposed on two tyres – vehicle immediately prohibited, and driver issued with traffic offence notice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• One vehicle with defective brakes – vehicle immediately prohibited, and driver issued with traffic offence notice.

• One driver was also breathalysed after alcohol was found in the rear of the vehicle. The driver blew zero.

• Three further vehicles were also issued delayed prohibition notices by DVSA meaning they have 10 days to rectify the issue and present for another MOT.

• Of the remaining vehicles 10 had minor licensing infringements which will be followed up by licensing officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the council’s conduct scheme, there will also be an impact on some vehicle owners in the way of conduct points and a referral to a Licensing and Regulatory Panel.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities, said: “I would like to express my thanks to the council’s licensing team, the DVSA and Warwickshire Police for carrying out this essential activity.

“Taxi drivers play an important role in providing transport to those that need it, so it’s vital that they keep their vehicles safe and legal, protecting both their passengers and the wider community.

"We'd like to thank all 48 private hire vehicles drivers for coming to their inspection, to ensure high safety standards.

“The council takes its licensing responsibilities seriously and will not hesitate to take action to guarantee the public’s safety.”

Related topics:DVSAWarwickshire Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice