Safety works taking place at Newbold Comyn in Leamington after tree vandalism

Image taken from Warwickshire Rural Crime Team's video of the destruction caused by the creation of an illegal bike trail at Newbold Comyn in Leamington.

Essential safety works will take place in the woodland at Newbold Comyn in Leamington next week after parts of the area were wrecked by vandals.

Over 50 trees have been felled and many others have had branches removed or markings carved into them to create unauthorised bike trails, despite the site being home to 5km of official graded cycle trails.

The offenders also dug out a badger sett to create a seven-foot deep hole, soil from the hole was used to create jumps and berms around the created trail.

Following inspection by Warwick District Council’s forestry team, work will now be carried out on these trees to make them safe for users of the park, as well as other trees within the area that have been identified as requiring safety works.

The incident is considered to be very serious by Warwickshire Police and the investigation into it remains active.

Anybody with information relating to the matter is asked to contact the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team at [email protected]

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood and green spaces at Warwick District Council, said: “This wanton destruction of woodland which is home to many habitats and species is ecological vandalism, and the council strongly condemns any activity like this which can cause serious harm to these habitats and the public.

"We understand that many of those using the cycle trails are equally shocked by this incident, which is not indicative of the community that enjoys

using them.

“We want to reassure the community that we will have an increased presence on the comyn to deter any new unauthorised developments.”