Santa is coming to Cubbington for the village Christmas lights switch-on event this weekend

Santa will visit the lights switch-on and Christmas Fayre event in Cubbington this weekend.

The event will take place in the centre of the village on Sunday (December 5) from 5pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cubbington Silver Band will play to start the event before the lights switch-on takes place, then Santa will arrive before The Circle Singers will perform some carols.

A poster for the event.

There will be various stalls, hot food, children's activities, hot food from Hollies Tea and Cake Room and a bar run by the Warwickshire Brewery.

The event is raising money for the Myton hospices.

To enquire about the availability of a stall call 07766 221877.

For more information about the event visit followsanta.co.uk or find the Follow Santa's Sleigh Cubbington Facebook page.

Sarah Addis from the Look Good Feel Better Charity charity is pictured holding the cheque for £1,320 and a certificate of thanks it sent to the event organisers of the Cubbington Fun Day event in the summer.

In the summer the Cubbington Fun Day raised £1,320 for the Look Good Feel Better cancer charity.