Santa rides to the Banbury area to kickstart Christmas for a Shipston charity - and 100 Harley riders will join him
He will arrive on a Harley-Davidson bike to see how the firs are growing at a Christmas tree farm – and 100 Oxford Harley riders are expected to join him.
Santa arrives at Warwickshire Christmas Tree Farm near Shenington (OX15 6NP) on Saturday, October 26 on his Coca-Cola branded machine, brought over from Prague for the occasion.
The event is being held in aid of the Shipston Home Nursing charity. Providing music will be Wldflwrs and food and drink will be put on by Freespirit pubs.
Farm owner Ollie Simpkins said: “Santa’s arrival is now gaining traction as we have heard that the Oxford Chapter of Harley Davidson are supporting it, so now we are expecting around 100 other HD bikers as well as the special bike from Prague.
“It’s Christmas coming early to the Cotswolds but for a great cause. We are supporting Shipston Home Nursing as they are a small local charity who have helped out a few people that we have known in their time of need. They deserve all of the publicity and support they can get.”
Shipston Home Nursing cares for patients with illnesses which do not respond to curative treatment and who wish to be nursed at home. Its nursing services are managed through a team of Registered General Nurses specialising in palliative care supported by Healthcare Assistants. They care for the patient and their family, in their own homes throughout the period of their illness.
The service covers Shipston, Wellesbourne, Kineton and the surrounding villages and is completely free of charge.