An elite soldier who features as a character in the hit BBC historical war drama show SAS Rogue Heroes lived in Leamington in his later years - and the historian who has researched his story wants a tribute to him to be put in the town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William (Bill) Fraser, was a highly experienced, successful and decorated Second World War veteran.

Born in Aberdeen in 1917, he joined the army in 1936 following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He served in several different elite regiments and units – most notably the SAS.

Left: Lieutenant William 'Bill' Fraser. Right: Stuart Campbell playing him in the BBC TV show SAS Rogue Heroes. Pictures supplied.

During his time in the British army, he fought in the Middle East, Sicily and mainland Italy, France, Belgium, Germany and Norway and rose to the ranks of Lieutenant and Temporary Major.

He was awarded the Military Cross twice and the Croix de Guerre (1939-1945) for his bravery during the war.

As part of a reconnaissance unit, he was one of the soldiers who discovered the Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill is played by Scottish actor Stuart Campbell in SAS Rogue Heroes.

Neill Thomson, who is ex-military and now researches military history, contacted The Courier and Weekly News to tell us about Bill’s connection to the town.

He said: “As far as I know, Bill moved to Leamington around 1960.

"He lived with his mother, Christina Heath (nee Strachan), and his stepfather Major J.J Heath MBE,MC,DCM,MM of the Warwickshire Regiment, in Avenue Road.

"His mother passed away in 1964 and his stepfather in 1972.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bill then moved to a flat in St Mary’s Road until his death in 1975.

"He worked for Wallwins Pumps in various posts.

"Comments from people who worked with him include ‘Bill was the factory production controller before the days of computers with a very brilliant brain. He was a materials controller and he was a very private man who never spoke about his war history. Though he did once tell me how helpful the French Resistance had been with regard to the destruction of canals. We all knew that Bill's health had been affected by his war experience but everyone at Wallwin Pumps did everything they could to make Bill's life easier. He was very well respected’.”

Neill added: “It would be a fitting tribute if something could be done to commemorate his life in Leamington.”