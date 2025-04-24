Scam QR codes are being put on RingGo parking signs around Warwick district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scam QR code stickers are being put on signs for the RingGo parking payment app at car parks and near on street parking spaces around Warwick district.

Warwick District Council has warned people on its Facebook page about the parking scam.

The council has said: “QR codes have appeared on RingGo parking signage today, directing people to a fraudulent website to take payment.

"Please note that we do not use QR codes on any of our parking signage for payments.

"We're removing them as quickly as we can.”