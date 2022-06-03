School children and members of Barford community gather for tree planting to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Timothy Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, joined children at Barford St Peter’s CE Primary School in planting the tree at the event on May 26.

The tree-planting ceremony was the focal point of the event which was open to the Barford community, and a nod to the past with an oak tree having been planted by the school in the village playing fields to mark the Queen’s Coronation.

Bill Worrall, who lives in Barford, was also invited as he had been at the planting of the oak tree for the Coronation in 1953 as a pupil of the school.

The Platinum Jubilee oak tree was supplied and donated by Steve Haynes, of Steve Haynes Forestry Services, based in Barford, who also oversaw the planting on the school field.

Mary Baker, headteacher of Barford St Peter’s CE Primary School, said: “An oak tree was planted by the children of Barford School in King George’s Field to mark the Coronation in

1953.

“It is a magnificent tree and a wonderful reminder of that occasion, and so it seemed only fitting for an oak tree to be planted by the school as a lasting memory of the Platinum Jubilee for generations to come.”

The school will be sending a book to the Queen, featuring a piece of writing or drawing by every pupil, with an aerial photo of the pupils forming the number 70, taken by photographer Tim Atherton, on the front cover. Photo by Tim Atherton

The Friends Association of Barford School (FABS) successfully applied for a grant from Warwick District Council’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fund to contribute towards the community event.

There was also a life-size cut-out of the Queen for photos, as well as an opportunity to help create bunting to decorate Barford Memorial Hall.

A one-off Jubilee planter was also created by Charlotte Woodcock, owner of Riffraff Ceramics, which was also raffled with proceeds to the school.

Mrs Baker added: “It was a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s reign, and we would like to thank everyone who supported the event to make it such a special occasion.”

The school will be sending a book to the Queen, featuring a piece of writing or drawing by every pupil, with an aerial photo of the pupils forming the number 70, taken by Tim Atherton, on the front cover.