School communities joined together this week for Warwick Rotary Club’s annual Midsummer Schools concert.

Around 300 parents and young people from nine local schools filled St Mary’s Church for the event.

The Rotary Club was given a grant by Warwick Town Council for the event and the club worked with Warwick-A-Singing Town led by Jeremy Dibb.

The concert is also one of many taking place this summer as part of the Warwick Choral Festival.

Rotary president Keith Talbot welcomed the Warwick Mayor, Cllr Oliver Jacques, to the event and MC Jon Wassall introduced each contribution explaining that the club has been holding these concerts for the last 20 years and all proceeds from the concert will go to support music in schools.

Young people from Brookhurst Primary started the concert with loud drums and whistles playing Samba Reggae and Funk which had everyone clapping along.

A choir from Westgate Primary school followed a singing two pieces - ‘Earth’ and ‘Arctic Home’.

Evergreen School pupils then sang ‘Make your own kind of music’ followed by ‘My Life is in your hands’ with a couple of solo performances, before being joined by Westgate school to sing ‘Love Shine a Light’ with great energy.

They were followed by a quintet from Kings High and Warwick School playing oboe, recorder, violin and cello accompanied by the piano, presenting a stately Adagio from a Sonata by Tellemann, followed by an Allegro to end.

Newburgh school sang ‘Naughty’, and ‘Wave me a Poem”’, ending with ‘Let there be Peace’.

Emscote Voices Choir also sang pieces which make them feel happy – ‘Cover me in Sunshine’ and ‘The Fight song’.

Finally Myton school Year 7 pupils – The Mytones Gangsters – closed the evening with a performance of ‘Use Somebody’ by Kings of Leon accompanied by electric guitars.

They were then joined for a big finish singing a Merengue inviting the whole church to stand and sing along with them.

Mayor Cllr Olive Jacques thanked everyone for a wonderful evening and said ‘it was heart-warming to see such talent’.

