School in Kenilworth celebrates the reopening of its swimming pool - thanks to the community's help in raising more than £30,000

Staff and pupils at an infant school in Kenilworth have celebrated the reopening of their swimming pool thanks to the community's help in raising more than £30,000.

The flags were being waved on last Friday (October 15) at Thorns Infant School in Kenilworth as the children welcomed the Mayor of Kenilworth, Peter Jones, his wife Jenny, members of the Edwards Charity, Kenilworth Town Council and Elizabeth Davenport Estate Agents, who were all gathered to re-open the pool.

The Mayor gave a speech talking about the importance of learning to swim and water safety and then thanked everyone for helping to raise over £30,000 to make the repairs to the pool along with the school staff who had spent the last couple of weekends re-painting the pool ready for the grand reopening.

The Year 2 school leaders held the ribbon for the Mayor and his wife to cut, before giving guided tours to all the guests. Photo supplied

It was the first opportunity for the school to come together outside since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Mayor said it was a delight to meet the pupils.

The Year 2 school leaders held the ribbon for the Mayor and his wife to cut, before giving guided tours to all the guests before returning to class.

The children have now been able to return to swimming lessons with the reception classes starting to learn to swim after half term.

Rebecca Harrison, school business manager, said: "The children love learning to swim at Thorns as it's only 92cm deep so feel safe being able to touch the bottom of the pool.

"They are already looking forward to fun splash at the end of the term.