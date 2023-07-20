School in Warwick hosts event to mark its community's cultural diversity

The event was organised by some of the sixth form students.

A school in Warwick recently held an event to mark its community’s ‘rich cultural diversity’.

Last week, Myton School held a Canvas of Culture event, which planned and organised by the school’s sixth form business studies and economics students, who decided that they wanted to put their business learning into practice.

Sixth Form business studies and economics students at Myton School recently held an event to celebrates the community's cultural diversity. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was sponsored by the Gurdwara Sahib in Leamington and included a talent show, cultural workshops including Bhangra and African dance and local business stalls.

Head Teacher Mr Perry praised the students involved for both their organisation of the event and for setting Myton School towards building ever better community relationships.

He added that he could see this as regular event that will grow in size and popularity year upon year.