School in Warwick issues update after being identified as having potentially dangerous concrete

A school in Warwick has issued an update after it was identified as one of the many to have potentially dangerous concrete.

Yesterday (Sunday September 3) The Courier reported about Myton and Aylesford schools being added to the list of schools forced to close some buildings due to the national reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) saga.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two schools in Warwick will face major disruption to the start of their school year after being identified as having a type of potentially dangerous concrete. Ayelsford School and Myton School are among the many schools in England that have been forced to close some of its buildings due to the national reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) saga. Top photo shows Aylesford School (Photo by Google Streetview) and bottom photo shows Myton School (Photo by Mike Baker).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aylesford has issued a statement about pupils return for the new schools year.

Headteacher Tim Hodgson and chair of Governors Richard Lyttle said: “It is well known that many school buildings built in the 1960s were constructed using methods and materials that would not be used today.

"Unfortunately, during scheduled building work this summer, contractors employed by the school discovered a number of issues that will need immediate specialist attention.

“Our primary school, which was built in 2015, is not affected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To ensure the safety of everyone in our school community, we have been forced to close a significant area of the school whilst work continues to resolve all the issues.

"We have taken expert advice and understand that it will simply not be possible to re-open and operate as normal next week.

“As a result, we will only be open next week for the following year groups.

“From Monday September 4 - Year 7

“From Tuesday September 5 – All Primary School Year Groups

“From Wednesday September 6 – Year 12

“Work will be provided on Synergy for all other year groups from Wednesday September 6 to be completed at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In addition, access to the School via the Shelley Avenue gate will not be possible whilst this work is being carried out.

"Students should arrive at school via Tapping Way and enter the school site as indicated by the signage.

"We kindly ask that parents refrain from visiting the school during this period.

“We will update all parents on Thursday; it is our intention to re-open to all year groups from Monday September 11 and we will confirm on Thursday whether this is possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will communicate directly with the Parents/Carers of those students who are eligible for Free School Meals early next week.

“Thank you for your support and understanding whilst we work to resolve these issues.”