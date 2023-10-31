School in Warwick marks Black History Month with community event
It included performances from pupils, food and workshops.
A school in Warwick recently marked Black History Month with community event.
Myton School held its BeReal event on October 24, which was organised by staff and pupils.
Headteacher Mr Perry said: "I was delighted to see our students front and centre of this event, and with their leadership we can be more confident we will take steps towards building strength through our diversity at Myton School."