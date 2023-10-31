Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

School in Warwick marks Black History Month with community event

It included performances from pupils, food and workshops.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 13:00 GMT
Left to right: Mrs Yasmin Zahran, Councillor Oliver Jacques, Mayor of Warwick and Mrs Baneesha Bhatoe. Photo suppliedLeft to right: Mrs Yasmin Zahran, Councillor Oliver Jacques, Mayor of Warwick and Mrs Baneesha Bhatoe. Photo supplied
Left to right: Mrs Yasmin Zahran, Councillor Oliver Jacques, Mayor of Warwick and Mrs Baneesha Bhatoe. Photo supplied

A school in Warwick recently marked Black History Month with community event.

Myton School held its BeReal event on October 24, which was organised by staff and pupils.

The event included performances from pupils, food and workshops.

Headteacher Mr Perry said: "I was delighted to see our students front and centre of this event, and with their leadership we can be more confident we will take steps towards building strength through our diversity at Myton School."