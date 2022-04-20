School in Warwick reveals plans to build new teaching block

Plans have been submitted to create a new two-storey teaching block at a school in Warwick.

Myton School, which is on Myton Road, has submitted plans to demolish two outbuildings – one being a bike store and the other being a derelict caretakers bungalow – to then build on the current turning circle on the school site.

In the plans it say the new structure would either ‘provide a new sixth-form building to accommodate the existing 387 students, which is anticipated to increase to 550 over the coming academic years or, to provide additional

Myton School in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

teaching space to enable the school to accommodate approximately 180 additional students from September 2023’.

The school says this would help the councils in providing more secondary school places in the area.

The new building would include 12 new classrooms, offices, study areas, an IT room as well as a cafe with outdoor seating areas.

According to the planning documents, the existing turn circle at the north of the site will be replaced with a small car park and a four-bay bus stop.

The turning circle at Myton School in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

In the plans the vehicle access would also be altered – with access to the wider school site being via the western most entrance off Myton Road – leaving only sixth form specific traffic and bus drop offs using the east entrance.

Because the new teaching block would see the current bike store demolished, the school also says it will moving the store to elsewhere on the site.