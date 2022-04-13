School near Warwick plants hundreds of trees to create ‘Tiny Forest’

Northleigh House School’s Founder, Viv Morgan and Headteacher, Elaine Simmonds joining in with the tree planting. Photo supplied

On March 4 staff and pupils from Northleigh House School, which supports children recovering from the effects of bullying, took part in the planting.

Viv Morgan, founder of the School, said: “After two postponed days due to rain and a boggy planting site we were able to have a wonderful day of planting 400 native trees with our staff and students being supported by Severn Trent.

“The students enjoyed working together on the project and are even more excited about having an outdoor ‘Tiny Forest’ now and in the future.

Tree planting at Northleigh House School in Hatton. Photo supplied

"We would like to thank the team at Severn Trent and Ground Force for making this possible.”

The planting was part of a campaign by Severn Trent to introduce 72 ‘Tiny Forests’ to celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the official Nature and Carbon Neutral Supporter.