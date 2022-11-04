Pupils at a school in Kenilworth recently learned life-saving skills thanks to a workshop hosted by a local charity.

In October, volunteer trainers from Kenilworth HeartSafe returned to Kenilworth School to train 270 Year 8 pupils in CPR, including the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AED’s) and how to respond to casualties who are suffering from choking.

Four of the Kenilworth Heartsafe volunteer training team with some of the Year 8 pupils. Photo supplied

Six separate training sessions were run for groups of 45 students, which involved training videos, live demonstrations of CPR and the use of defibrillators with the opportunity for the students to have hands on CPR practice.

Seringa Dudley, a Trustee of Kenilworth HeartSafe and a lead trainer on the day, said: “This was our fourth visit to Kenilworth School.

"We always enjoy these training sessions with the Year 8 pupils who are an attentive and enthusiastic group, asking some penetrating questions as we go through the different skills and techniques that are needed to come to the aid of casualties.

"Summoning the emergency services is an essential initial step when encountering a casualty but the early start of CPR, and the use of an AED, before professional support arrives on the scene, could be the difference between life and death for the casualty.”

Seringa Dudley, a Trustee of Kenilworth HeartSafe and a lead trainer on the day, showing a pupil CPR. Photo supplied