Cllr Neil Sandison (Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing), artist Olivier Jamin and Cllr Maggie O'Rourke (Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, with the new rugby ball sculpture at Rugby railway station).

A new giant rugby ball sculpture has been unveiled at Rugby railway station as the birthplace of the game gets ready to celebrate the start of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sculpture, designed by Birmingham-based artist Olivier Jamin, was commissioned by Rugby Art Gallery and Museum to celebrate Rugby women who became sporting stars, from Olympic medallists to international hockey players and one of the co-founders of the Women's Cricket Association.

Situated at the entrance to the station, the sculpture was unveiled by Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, on the eve of the first match of the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivier's design features Rugby sporting stars such as Judy Simpson (née Livermore), who won gold in the heptathlon at the Commonwealth Games in 1986 and went on to star as Nightshade in the television series Gladiators; rower Lauren Henry, who won gold in the quadruple sculls at last year's Paris Olympics; and Kimberley Woods, who bagged a brace of Olympic bronze medals in the French capital after finishing third in both the women's kayak single (K1) and kayak cross finals.

Other sporting stars featured in Olivier's design include Carole Quinton, who won silver in the 80m hurdles at the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960, and Marjorie Pollard, who played hockey for England from 1921 to 1937 and also co-founded the Women's Cricket Association, narrowly missing out on selection for England's first ever cricket tour to Australia in 1934.

The town centre's collection of five giant rugby ball sculptures was first unveiled for the men's Rugby World Cup in 2015, with the design of the sculpture at the station refreshed for the men's Rugby World Cup in Japan four years later.

Cllr O'Rourke said: "The tournament promises to inspire a new generation of women rugby players, both in the birthplace of the game and beyond, and the legendary names featured on the new sculpture show where ambition, hard work and dedication can take you when you reach for the stars."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivier Jamin, an award-winning contemporary artist, explores colour, pattern and visual storytelling through vibrant, hand-drawn designs using POSCA pens and stencil graffiti.

As a deaf artist, Olivier's public art aims to engage communities, celebrate deaf identity and transform public spaces.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "We hope the medley of sporting stars featured in Olivier's design inspires the next generation of young women to aim high in their ambitions and be the best they can be in their chosen sport."

The council has organised a free event in Caldecott Park tomorrow (Friday) where families can watch the England game live on a big screen.

The event includes free rugby activities, inflatables and street performers, together with stalls and food and drink, with the big match kicking off at 7.30pm