Search is on for the families of past Mayors of Warwick to help reunite them with old portraits

Two pictures have also lost their name plates and volunteers are trying to identify them

The search is on to find the ancestors of former Mayors of Warwick so that their official photos can be given to their families.

Members of the Town Council’s volunteer group, Unlocking Warwick, have been seeking out the portraits held in storage at Court House – some go back to the 19th century.

The chair of Unlocking Warwick, David Kelham, said: “There isn’t enough wall space in the Court House to display all these photographs, so families are now invited to request the pictures of their ancestors, each one shown wearing the mayoral chain that has been handed down for hundreds of years.

The search is on to find the ancestors of former Mayors of Warwick so that their official photos can be given to their families. Photos supplied by Unlocking Warwick

“Two of the pictures in the storeroom have lost their name-mounts – a lady from recent times, and a gentleman from earlier years sporting a Lincoln-style beard.

"Can anyone help to identify them?”

Here is a list of the named portraits:

~ Jenny Clayton (1998 - 1999)

The two pictures found in the storeroom that have lost their name-mounts. Photos by Unlocking Warwick

~ Joan Cooper (1997 - 1998)

~ Bryn Brewster (1994-1995)

~ James Molineaux Wordsworth Savory (1991 - 1992)

~ William Boxley (1990-1991)

Colonel Samuel William Cooke (1888 - 1890). Photo by Unlocking Warwick

~ Stanley Ransom (1989-1990)

~ Marion Haywood (1987-1988)

~ Ray Chandley (1986-1987)

~ Gerald Brian Guest (1982-1983)

Two of the former mayor photographs. Left shows: William Boxley (1990 - 1991) right shows: Marion Haywood (1987 - 1988). Photos by Unlocking Warwick

~ John Paul McCarthy (1981-1982)

~ George W.C.Wilson (1979-1980)

~ John A Morley (1978-1979)

~ W.T.(Jack) Butler (1977-1978)

~ Bryn Brewster (1976-1977)

~ Agnes Lavinia Ledds (1974-1975)

Two of the photographs of former mayors. Left shows: James Wight Mann (1890 - 1892) and right shows: Harry T. Smith-Turberville (1911 - 1912). Photos by Unlocking Warwick

~ Alderman Donald Round (1972-1973)

~ Leo Thomas Howlett (1971-1972)

~ Ethel Anne Brown (1970-1971)

~ James Francis Wallsgrove (1966-1967)

~ Alfred Tenneson Lees (1958-1960)

~ Edward Roberts Bartlett (1956-1958)

~ Edward George Tibbits (1953-1956)

~ Thomas Taylor Bromwich (1949-1951)

~ Charles Holmes (1947-1949)

~ Herbert Joseph Ansell (1941-1944)

~ Fred Wetherell Turner (1937-1939)

~ Henry Norman Forbes (1931-1934)

~ Herbert Malins (1919-1920 and 1926-1927)

~ Austin Edwards (1919)

~ John Lloyd Evans (1912-1915)

~ Harry T. Smith-Turberville (1911-1912)

~ John Charles Purser (1907-1909)

~ James Wight Mann (1890-1892)

~ Colonel Samuel William Cooke (1888-1890)